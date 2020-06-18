Clifford (Cliff) Luther Mesick 1916 - 2020

Clifford (Cliff) Luther Mesick passed away June 18, 2020, just four weeks short of his 104th birthday. Cliff, the son of Kenneth and Bertha Mesick, was born July 15, 1916, in Hudson, New York.

He was raised and educated in Hudson, Mellenville, and Philmont, New York. Cliff married Grace Miller in May of 1940, and they were together for 70 years, until her death in 2010. He served in the U.S. Army throughout WW II on a U.S. medical ship in Boston. He also served an additional three years in the Reserve. In 1951, Cliff and Grace moved to Van Nuys, California, where he worked as a John Hancock Life Insurance agent. After retirement in 1978, they moved to Pearce, Arizona, and then in 2003 to Oregon to be closer to family.

Cliff loved music, playing the harmonica, banjo and guitar, and belonged to a square-dancing group with his wife. He also loved to paint and do jewelry art. Cliff was well-known and appreciated at his retirement home for creating a special piece of jewelry art for everyone’s birthday.

Cliff and Grace never had children, but were very close to their niece and nephews, taking them on many outings, including camping trips. They both were caring and very much loved by their immediate and extended families. When Cliff was asked how he was doing, he would always say, “I’m still kicking!"

He will be missed.