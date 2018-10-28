Cleo Elizabeth Westphal - 1923 - 2018

Cleo E. Westphal passed away and joined her heavenly family on October 28, 2018, at the age of 95.

The fourth of five children born to Harold and Mattie (Freeman) Miller, she was a lifelong resident of McMinnville, Oregon. After graduation from high school, she attended Capital Business college in Salem, Oregon. Over the years she worked for the insurance companies of Oregon Mutual, Gordon Carey and Hagan Hamilton. She retired after 28 years at the law firm of Marsh, Marsh, Dashney and Cushing (now Haugeberg, Reuter, Gowell, Fredricks & Higgins PC).

Cleo married Raymond Westphal of McMinnville on July 11, 1942, in Yuma, Arizona, just before he left for 45 months to serve in the Navy during WWII. Upon his return, they worked and raised their three children. They were members of the United Methodist Church. Ray's health failed in 1960, and she cared for him while working, until his death in April of 1983.

Cleo was family-oriented, an avid reader and loved puzzles of all kinds. She belonged to the Louise Chapter of Junior Matrons for more than 60 years and was a "Red Hatter." Cleo was greatly loved and respected by family and friends. Our family matriarch will be greatly missed and remembered always for her strength and courage in the way she lived a purposeful life.

Cleo was predeceased by her husband, Ray, in 1983; and three siblings, Norma Miller, Ruby Fisher and Charles Miller. She is survived by her sister, Helen Pritchett; son, Michael Westphal; and daughters, Patricia (John) McGhehey and Marcia (Jim) Christian, all of McMinnville. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Julie, Johnny, Luke and Joshua; five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Joseph, Jacob, Christopher and Lauren; one great-great-grandson, Adam; and 17 nieces and nephews.

At Cleo's request, there will be a private graveside burial at South Yamhill Cemetery. Please, no flowers or donations.

The family would like to thank United Health Care Services and Providence Hospice for their loving care of Cleo.