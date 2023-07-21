City planners grapple with the question: Grow up, grow out or both?

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bleepbloop
Question about the average income versus housing cost: Is the $55,400 income level for household or individual?
McMinnville Planning Department
Bleepbloop, great question. $55,400 is median household income. However, it is last year's numbers. Most recent data collected is $58,692 for McMinnville's median household income. Also the number differs amongst data sets. We use census data since it collects information within the city limits. Many data sets use the McMinnville zip code area which is much larger than the city limits, and household income in the county is higher than the city. According to Redfin for the city limits, the median sale price of a home in the McMinnville city limits last month was $487,000, down 2.7% from this month last year. Average length of time on the market is 20 days (it was 9 days last year), and 99% of homes sell at list price. it is easy to get caught up in the data, but data is tricky as parameters for the data are different across the board. We tend to look for trendlines. Clearly the trendline in McMinnville is that current housing available is more expensive than most local households can afford. And it is more expensive than most of our local employees can afford. We want to work to reduce that differential by raising wages and reducing housing costs. It's not easy, but that would be the goal.