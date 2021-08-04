By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 4, 2021 Tweet

City of Yamhill restricts water use, but gardens still allowed

With Turner Creek close to running dry, Yamhill residents need to cut back on water use, public works and city council members agreed during an emergency meeting Wednesday night.

The council implemented Level 2 water restrictions starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

That means local residents cannot water lawns, wash cars or sidewalks or fill pools. However, they will be able to continue watering vegetable gardens, flowers and shrubs between 6 and 10 p.m.

Originally, the council was considering even stricter water curtailment, saying the hot weather, drought and low creek flow is creating a serious water shortage. But council members and citizens said residents needed to be able to continue watering their gardens, especially since many people depend on the produce they grow at home.

Citizens and council members plan to go door-to-door Friday afternoon to make sure every household is aware of the water restrictions and the need to conserve as much water as possible. They will meet at 3 p.m. Friday in front of city hall to begin the process.

Information also will be posted on social media, the city website and in the post office.

Mayor Yvette Potter said a town meeting also will be scheduled soon so citizens can air their concerns, ask questions and learn more about water conservation.

The council will discuss the issue again at its next meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Potter asked the public works department to provide daily water use readings, which will be posted on the city website. If water usage doesn't drop before the council meeting, council members may consider implementing even stronger rules. They could even declare Level 4 curtailment, which would essentially make it illegal to do any outdoor watering.

Council members said they would rather decrease use through the milder Level 2 restrictions and voluntarily cut backs. But the water situation is severe, they said, so additional steps may be necessary.

For more information, or to volunteer to go door-to-door with information about the restrictions, call Yamhill City Hall, 503-662-3511, or go to the city website, www.cityofyamhill.org.

Look for more details in the Friday, Aug. 6, edition of the News-Register.