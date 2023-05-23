By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • May 23, 2023 Tweet

City of McMinnville to host community fair

The City of McMinnville is gearing up for Thursday’s Community Fair, a new event that will highlight departmental work, issue awards to community members and feature a “state of the city address” from Mayor Remy Drabkin.

The May 25 fair will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza next to City Hall, with the mayor’s address and awards ceremony immediately following from 6 to 7 p.m.

Kent Taylor Civic Hall will be open with city departments set up inside. On the plaza, vehicles, including the library’s bookmobile, and a fire truck will be on hand, in addition to live performances and parks and recreation activities.

Drabkin said she was very excited about the event at a recent council meeting.

“This has been a tremendous planning effort from members of our staff. This is a unique event that we’re doing this year,” Drabkin said. “It should be fun and festive.”

Four community members will be honored with awards for community service, emerging leadership and legacy. For the first time, recipients were nominated by community members.

Dunaway Middle School sixth-grader Saylor Sager will also be honored after placing second state-wide in the Oregon Mayors Association “If I Were Mayor…” student contest.

While listing all the activities at the fair, Drabkin ended her comments with a comedic ploy to garner more interest for the event.

“I don’t know if I should talk about the mascots or the cookies,” Drabkin said. “You’ll have to come to find out.”