City backs off from planned camping site
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
rtistic1
I think a public correction and apology is in order since the headline has already changed.
Aorta1775
I am confused... how is that the NR can change the title of a news article after publication? The original title was:
"Anger at 'homeless camp' proves premature". How is this ethical?
Jeb Bladine
Unlike printed newspapers, set in stone (or, paper), online stories occasionally are updated to correct errors or to include new information. On rare occasions, such as with this evolving story, a headline change online is considered appropriate pending receipt of more information.
There's more to come on this story, as the newspaper awaits further comment from city officials. It appears that the Friday newspaper story was accurate as to official reports from the city. Unknown to the newspaper in reporting that story, a different city official had written a note on Tuesday that the camp program had been approved for the property in question.
By later Tuesday, when the News-Register requested story information, the city reportedly had determined that extending the camp program to that property was not going forward. Reaction from area residents and owners was part of that decision.
This online story will be augmented as more information comes from the city about the apparent communications mixup. Tuesday's newspaper will have a followup story updated to that time.
Aorta1775
I appreciate the admittance that a mistake was made. It was somewhat confusing. I eagerly await the additinal information.