By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • 

City advances plans for revenue, federal funding

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Longmire fan

More taxes and fees, targeting businesses, who have suffered greatly through this pandemic. How can the city be doing this poorly when state tax revenue is so high?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented