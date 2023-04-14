Citizen-led task force targets public camping

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jean
The gaps between the poor and the rich have widened since 1980....helping create more and more houseless folks. Any safety net that was in place to help people that fall on hard times has broken. Not only are the $$$ issues to blame here, but many have mental health problems, drug addiction, and a sense of abandonment by society. Fixing it requires voting into power people that want to tackle this issue head on. Not just national elections either.....at city, county, state level too!