Churches collect shoebox gifts for kids

Individuals, families and groups can pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and other items for children. The boxes can be delivered at Calvary Chapel, 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville, or at Grace Baptist Church, 1619 E. Second St. in Newberg.

The churches are among 5,000 drop-off sites throughout the country.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than 30 years. This year, the nonprofit hopes to help 12 million children.

“Every shoebox gift is an opportunity to tell a boy or girl that God loves them. That’s why we do what we do,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.

Donations also can be made through samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.