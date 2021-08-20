Christina Scott 1966 - 2021

Christina Scott passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Oregon Burn Center. Christina was born July 4, 1966, in Syracuse, New York. In 1975, at the age of nine, she was adopted by Philip and Ann Scott of McMinnville, Oregon, joining many siblings.

Christina graduated from West Valley Academy in 1987, and she worked for many years with Mid Valley, which is now MV Advancements for disabled adults. Christina greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She always enjoyed a good long car ride, especially to the beach, and she loved trying new restaurants.

Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Ann; and two sisters, Phyllis and April. She is survived by her siblings and nieces and nephews.