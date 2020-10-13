Christina Ann Littlejohn 1980 - 2020

Christina Ann Littlejohn, known best for her kind heart, bigger-than-life personality, and her endless strength, passed away October 13, 2020, in her childhood home in Willamina, Oregon. Christina was an adoring daughter to her mom, Debbie and Steve Abrames; daddy Mike, (Mike and Michelle Littlejohn); and daddy Dean, (Dean and Melissa Glass). Christina was not only an older sister, but she was a mentor and friend to her two sisters, Stefanie and Rebecca Glass; and her two brothers, Brett and Derek Littlejohn. She leaves behind Grandpa Doug, Grandpa Dave, and Grandma Joan. She’s reuniting with her Grandma Pat, Grandma Judy, Grandma Ann, Grandma Barb, Grandpa Jim, and Aunt Cathy. Christina’s unconditional and selfless love extended to her nieces, nephew, step-siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, and all of her kids she babysat throughout her life.

Christina attended Willamina School District, where she made lifelong friends. She used her witty humor to keep people laughing, and always showed love to everyone she knew. She loved cruising in her Chevy Corsica, swimming, woodworking, coloring, watching movies, listening to music and, most of all, spending time with family.

She improved the life of everyone she met, and her beautiful soul will live on in our hearts forever. We love you more than the sun, the moon, and all the stars in the sky.

A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, in Buck Hollow Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.