Christian Kimball Suchanski was born December 28, 2000, in St. George, Utah. He died January 19, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. February 5, 2022, at 1000 Country Club Road in Woodburn, Oregon.



He is survived by his father, Jeremy Troy Suchanski; mother, Karrie Lamme-Berkey; siblings, Jeremy Suchanski, Bryan Suchanski, Victoria Sorensen and Ammon Suchanski; grandparents, Mary and Noah Berkey of Amity, Oregon; grandmother, Janet Suchnski of Newberg, Oregon; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the Willamette Valley and the United States.











