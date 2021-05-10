Charma Lea Whiteley 1946 - 2021

Charma Lea Whiteley, 74, passed away in her home early Monday morning, May 10, 2021. She passed away due to complications after a courageous battle with cancer, her loving husband of 46 years, Charles, by her side.

Charma was born in September 1946 in Seattle, where she was adopted by her parents, Harlan and Genelda Christiansen of McMinnville, Oregon. She was raised on a farm on Booth Bend Road, where her parents nurtured in her a love for animals. Charma remained in the area most of her life, enjoying life, raising her family and working in home health care for over 20 years, where she was able to help the senior citizens she had always been drawn to.

Charma is survived by her husband, Charles Whiteley; her children, Marty Olheiser, Rick Olheiser, and Sherri and Mark Pinson; her grandchildren, Becky and Jason Tercey, Vicki Olheiser, Amanda and Sean Sato, Marty Olheiser Jr., Aaron Pinson and Austin Pinson; and great-grandchildren, Adyn, Ava, Natalie, Ashtyn, Brody, Elisha, Keziah and Davis.

She left her undeniable mark on all of us, and her unconditional love will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

A remembrance service and potluck are being held for Charma at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Ballston Community Hall, Community Hall Road in Ballston, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.