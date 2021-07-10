Charles Phillip Mitchell 1933 - 2021

Celebration of life for CHARLES PHILLIP MITCHELL

2 p.m. July 10, 2021

Beulah Park Yamhill, Oregon

CHARLES PHILLIP MITCHELL, 88, a beloved longtime resident of the Yamhill community, passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, at his home in Yamhill, Oregon.

Since he was known throughout the community, the family is extending an invitation to the community at large to anyone who would like to celebrate his life with them. The celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Beulah Park in Yamhill, Oregon.

Charles was an active member of the community, volunteering as a crossing guard for the local schools and serving on the Yamhill City Council.

Chuck would always stop and start up a conversation with everyone he met, whether on the street or at some activity. He never met a person he didn’t like. He had a simple philosophy about life, "Live each day in the present, and do unto others as you would want to have done unto you."