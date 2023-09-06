Champions Run honors heroes Sept. 9

The 5K run and walk, 10K run and half-mile kids’ run will honor local heroes, including McMinnville police and firefighters and Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies.

Participants check in at 7 a.m. The adult runs and walk will start at 8 a.m. following singing of the National Anthem. The kids’ run will follow.

Cost is $30 for a virtual option, $15 for public safety professionals and $40 for adults and $5 children on the day of the event.

Proceeds will be divided among local law enforcement and fire organizations and the SYL Foundation, which hosts programs for children and for families dealing with illnesses.

A children’s area will be offered for those 2 through 12.

Awards will be given to the top finishers in several age categories. Children will receive participation medals.

For more information, visit seeyalater.org.