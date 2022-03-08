Chainsaw used on vehicle

A Salem man allegedly used a chainsaw to cut into the driver’s side of a vehicle occupied by a man and woman the morning of Wednesday, March 2, after which a vehicle chase ensued, according to McMinnville Police.

The incident ended with the suspect ramming the victims’ vehicle multiple times.

Brian Edington, 44, was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on three counts of second-degree attempted assault and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges are Class B and C felonies with the exception of the misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He was arraigned last Thursday before Circuit Court Judge John Collins, who set bail at $50,000.

The victims had parked their vehicle, a Buick sedan, in the 800 block of Northeast Hembree Street, Police Capt. Tim Symons said. He gave no reason for why Edington attacked their car with the chainsaw.

Following the vehicle chase, which ended with Edington ramming the victims with his Cadillac Escalade before coming to a stop on Northwest Ash Street, he was taken into custody. The victims were treated at the scene by McMinnville Fire Department medical personnel.

Edington, who remains lodged in custody, will be arraigned on a grand jury indictment at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.