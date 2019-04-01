Catherine Vasquez Torres 1926 - 2019

With family by her side, Catherine Torres passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, at her home in Dundee, Oregon.

She was 92 years old, born July 11, 1926, in Brownsville, Texas. Catherine was raised by her maternal grandmother. She was married in 1943 to Candido Torres, and she raised seven children.

Catherine's life was that of an itinerant farm worker working alongside her husband, primarily on the West Coast, as crops became mature and needed harvesting. She often did this work with her children in tow who worked the fields alongside her. She instilled a strong work ethic and positive life attitude in each of them.

She was a strong woman in her Christian beliefs, thoughtful, soft-spoken and kind to all she came to know. Her approach to life was to live simply, love unconditionally and to always seek God. Her family was blessed to experience her life's journey and she will be deeply missed. We look forward to the resurrection which gives us great hope. John 5: 28-29

Preceding her in death were her husband, Candido; daughter, Gracie Torres; and son, Candido Jr. Survivors include Linda Moreno, Berta McKaig, Vieto Torres, Fay Schroepfer and Joanne Medina; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She will be interred at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, atEvergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.