By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 21, 2025 Tweet

CASA learns it will lose $1.7 million in federal funding

In the continuing resolution budget passed by Congress on Friday, March 14, all community project funding from the FY 2025 budget was eliminated, according to a press release from Oregon CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates.)

The Oregon CASA Network was slated to receive a $1,700,000 earmark to support programs that advocate for children in foster care in Oregon. CASA programs have historically received Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding; however, this source was eliminated in past years. The goal of the community project funding was to allow CASA programs in Oregon to continue serving children while also developing a more permanent solution to funding challenges.

“For our program in Yamhill County, this puts a tight cap on our growth and may negatively impact the number of children we serve this year,” said Sarah Johnson, Yamhill CASA executive director.

“The loss of federal funding puts advocacy for children in foster care in peril,” said Kat Hendrix, Executive Director of the Oregon CASA Network. “CASA volunteers do a very challenging job to advocate for children in foster care. They are trained and supported by professional staff members. Losing this funding will mean that most CASA programs will not have sufficient funds to support the people already doing this important work, let alone expand to serve more children.” Every 30 CASA volunteers are supported by one staff member. Each volunteer advocates for one child or sibling group in foster care.

“Losing just one staff member in a CASA program could result in as many as 60 children or more not receiving best-interest advocacy that supports their path of finding a safe, permanent home and their overall well-being,” Hendrix said.