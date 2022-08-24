Carrie Christine Mayer 1968 - 2022

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Carrie Christine Mayer passed away at the age of 54. Carrie was born March 17, 1968, in Lewiston, Idaho. A few years later, the family moved to Oregon City, Oregon, and her sister Anne and brother Michael were added to the family.

In 1984, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Carrie graduated from McMinnville High School in 1986. She participated in softball, volleyball, basketball and was on the dance team, the Oregon City Jets. Carrie went on to attend the University of Oregon, then Portland State University, graduating in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science.

Carrie worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for the first few years after graduating from college. She was a wonderful musician; she was a classical pianist and sang professionally. Her love of music is something for which she will always be remembered. Carrie was adventurous, moving in 2002 to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and living there for two years before returning home to Oregon.

Carrie had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and she loved spending time with her family. She loved watching Blazer basketball and Oregon Ducks football. In 2011, Carrie relocated to South Florida, where she spent the remainder of her years, only returning to Oregon last year.

Carrie is survived by her brother, Michael Mayer; her sister, Anne Muilenburg, and brother-in-law, Paul Muilenburg; her niece, Megan Muilenburg; and her nephew, Zachary Muilenburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carole and Leon Mayer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.