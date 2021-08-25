Carolyn Louise Hatfield 1946 - 2021

Carolyn Louise Hatfield passed away August 25, 2021, at her home with the love of her family by her side.

One of four children, Carol was born December 10, 1946, in Burlington, New Jersey, to John and Catherine Stanton. Soon after they moved to San Francisco, then to Scoggins Valley in 1955.

On June 13, 1964, she married Gary Hatfield and they moved to Forest Grove. The following year, she gave birth to their first son, Kenneth Roy Hatfield, on January 28, 1965, in Hillsboro, and then to their second son, Joshua Hatfield, on June 1, 1968.

In 1976, Gary and Carol moved the family to Dayton.

Carol worked many jobs, including JIF (View-Master), Jared Outdoor 'N' More as the sporting goods manager, Thriftway, Food 4 Less, and A-dec. She retired early to care for her husband who had dementia.

Carol loved Sand Lake, riding three-wheelers, fishing, camping and spent many weekends at Woodburn watching Gary and Kenny racing.

She became a grandma for the first time with the birth of Jessica in September of 1988, followed by Roy in July of 1992, Ashlee in April of 1999, and Zachary in December of 2002. She also became a great-grandma on April 28, 2021, to Maeve Louann. She was excited about being a GREAT grandma.

Carol is survived by Ken and Tricia and their children, Jessica, Roy and granddaughter, Maeve; and Joshua and his children, Ashlee and Zachary.

She was preceded in death by both her parents; two brothers; and her husband, Gary.