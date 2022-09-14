Carol Anne DeLay 1952 - 2022

Carol Anne DeLay passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 70 on September 14, 2022. She was born in Bend, Oregon, to Rolland and Willmetta Reinhart. She attended college at the Oregon College of Education to become a teacher. Carol taught for 34 years at Carlton Elementary School. Carol met Rodney L. DeLay in 1977, and they married on August 17, 1985. They had one daughter, Sarah, whom they loved dearly. She adored her nieces and nephews, Amanda, Wesley, Shyanne, Eli, Halle, Camas and Linnea. Carol loved helping others and always gave selflessly.

Unfortunately, her husband preceded her in death on October 3, 2005. It was her greatest loss as they loved each other so much. She was a lover of road trips, the beach and Hallmark movies. Carol was a firm believer in reading to children as often as possible.

She was survived by her daughter, Sarah DeLay; brother, Kenneth Reinhart; sister-in-law, Susan (Thomas) Cratty; niece, Amanda (Wade) Harris; niece, Shyanne (Matt) Croak; nephew, Elijah Harris; niece, Halle Harris; nephew, Wesley Cratty; and nieces, Camas and Linnea Cratty.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon, with a reception at her home afterward.

If you are inclined, please donate to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Gales Creek Camp, or give back to your local public school in her name.

