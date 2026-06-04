Carlton workers honored for service

Morgan Shelton and Julie Brandão, who work in city hall, were recognized during a May council meeting.

The staff members reported an anomaly on a community member’s water bill, which led to a two-year investigation and the arrest of a former resident on multiple charges.

“It prevented further exploitation,” Sgt. Jake Blair said, calling the staff members’ work “professional, diligent and dedicated.”

Each woman received a certificate of commendation from police Chief Kevin Martinez that states, “Your actions reflect the highest standards of integrity, compassion and public service, and have made a meaningful difference in protecting members of our community.”

In addition, the city honored members of the police department for their life-saving efforts last year.

“These first responders gave (the victim) the best possible care,” said City Manager Shannon Beaucaire.

Sgt. Blair and officer Micah Steeves responded in April 2025 to a 911 call made by a child who said her father wasn’t well. They provided CPR until medics arrived and later checked in with the family several times while the man was hospitalized, then at home recovering.

A month later, officer Tim Jordan responded to a second emergency call, again helping the victim until medics arrived. The man died, but Jordan and other Carlton officers continued to support the family.

“There are so many things you can say about these guys,” Mayor Linda Watkins said. “It’s always nice to know they’re around.”