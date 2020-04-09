By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 9, 2020 Tweet

Carlton will offer utility bill discounts for supporting local businesses

Carlton residents can get a discount on their water and sewer bills by supporting local businesses.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously agreed to the program, in which utility customers can get $15 off their monthly bill for each $25 spent at local businesses, up to $45 off each month.

Council members said the program would help business and community members alike, as they can buy the food and products they need and get some relief on utility bills during the economic slowdown related to the coronavirus crisis.

Similar programs are already in place in Dayton, Newberg and some other cities. While those places give discounts for buying from local restaurants, Carlton extended its discount to include all retail businesses within the city limits.

Utility customers seeking the discount must submit receipts for local purchases to Carlton City Hall along with their name, street address and account number from their utility bill. Forms also are available on the city website. Customers who don’t know their account number can call city hall.

Businesses include restaurants offering takeout, grocery stores, wineries and other Carlton retailers still open during the shutdown. The post office is not considered a local retail business, the city manager said.

For more information, go to the city website, www.ci.carlton.or.us, or call 503-852-7575.