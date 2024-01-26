Carlton sewer lagoons full because of recent rains

Because recent rains have filled up Carlton’s sewer lagoons, the city is pumping partially treated effluent into the adjacent swale and North Yamhill River, Public Works Director Bryan Burnham said.

The high volume of precipitation caused the lagoons to “reach a critical level,” Burnham said. That made pumping necessary.

He said the pumping started Jan. 25 and may continue through Jan. 31.

The state DEQ and the City of Wilsonville/Viola Water district downriver were notified of the action, Burnham said.

For more information, call him at 503-852-3104.