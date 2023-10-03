Carlton resident killed in officer-involved shooting

A Carlton resident was killed by law enforcement personnel Saturday, Sept. 30, during an officer-involved shooting incident on Highway 22 just west of Salem.

He was identified by the Oregon State Police as Isaac Ivan Ocegueda, 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was one of three occupants of a vehicle involved in the incident. The others were identified as Jose Manuel Coral Zavala, 20, of Salem, and an unidentified 17-year-old female, whose name and city of residence were not released.

Information has also not been released regarding who was driving the vehicle.

The OSP gave this account of the incident:

About 1:30 a.m., an Independence Police officer initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle fled. The pursuit ended after law enforcement deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle, and the suspect fled on foot. Law enforcement responded to the area and located the suspect as he attempted to flee the area in another vehicle. The suspect opened fire on responding officers, striking a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement returned fire, striking Ocegueda.

It was a Polk County deputy who fired the fatal shot. He has been identified by OSP as Mike Smith, who has been with the agency for eight years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, per Senate Bill 111 protocols.

The 2007 bill required the creation of local, comprehensive protocols to address the use of deadly physical force by law enforcement during the performance of their duties

The OSP has provided no further details about the incident. All future press releases will be distributed by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office

Highway 22 was closed during much of Saturday morning between West Salem and Highway 21, the Independence junction, while the incident was investigated.





