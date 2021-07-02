Carlton police make two market burglary arrests

Carlton Police have made two arrests related to a Saturday, May 29th burglary at the Carlton Market on North Yamhill Street, according to Chief Kevin Martinez.

William James Beam, 23, of Lafayette, and a 16-year-old male arrived at the store after it was closed. The juvenile stole a CO2 cylinder out of the back of a nearby vehicle and used it to break the front door glass at the store. He entered the building and took about a dozen cans of beer, ran returned to the vehicle that Beam was driving and the pair drove off.

The juvenile was taken into custody Thursday, June 24 and lodged in the Juvenile Detention Facility on one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Beam was apprehended Thursday, July 1, and cited to appear in Yamhill County Circuit Court on one count each of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary.