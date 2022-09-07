Carlton Crush will celebrate harvest

Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Carlton, which has more wineries in town and nearby than any other city. The Carlton Business Association started the Crush festival in 2012.

Proceeds benefit charities in Carlton and Yamhill.

In addition to grape stomping competitions for adults and children, the festival will feature live music and booths set up by food vendors and craft merchants. Attendees also can sample local wines and craft beers.

Admission to the festival area is free. To consume alcoholic beverages, those 21 and older need to purchase a Carlton Crush logo glass; cost is $8 for one or $15 for two.

For more information, visit the Carlton Crush Facebook page.