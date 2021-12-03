Carlton Council to meet, review staff

During the executive session at 5:30 p.m., council members will review the performance of staff. The session is closed to the public.

A public work session about planning for a new civic center will start at 6 p.m. Council members will talk about what such a building might include and how the city could tap grants or other sources for funding.

A business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. In addition to a discussion about civic center plans, the agenda includes appointing a new council member to replace Kathy Maher, who resigned.

The meetings will be on Zoom. A link can be found on the city website, ci.carlton.or.us. For more information, call 503-852-7575.