Carey Lee Rhoads 1967 - 2024

Carey Lee Rhoads, only 57 years young, died of terminal rare Neuroendocrine cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2024. He was diagnosed in 2022 and fought hard to have precious additional time with his family and friends.

Carey was born in Portland, Oregon, but called Carlton, Oregon, home after moving there in 1996. He was a third-generation Sign Electrician, and at his last employer, Ramsay Signs, he worked throughout the western United States. Carey could show you a sign he manufactured, installed, or serviced in about every city, from the iconic Portland Stag to national Regal Cinemas. Carey was a genius at his trade.

Carey is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and three Vizsla dogs. He and Angela were married over 30 years. Their two children, Zach and Ashley, were the joy of Carey’s life. He was very proud that they both graduated college and became engineers. He was a lover of great food and sharing it with family and friends, either by cooking at home or on the road. If you were a part of Zach or Ashley’s sports teams through the many years, he fed you his special parking lot hot dogs and brats at the many sports fields around the state.

He loved working on old cars, especially his 1969 VW blue bug. Everyone knew it was him when they saw the blue bug zipping through town!

He believed in volunteer service to his community. He was one of the longest serving city councilors for Carlton, from 2006 to 2023. He also supported Carlton’s Walk in the Park Foundation and their mission in providing programs and services to the community.

Carey was a genuine fun-loving guy who liked rock ‘n’ roll music and laughter. He is now at peace, but will be missed by so many people. May his star shine on us from Heaven and add sparkle to our daily lives.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Chapel Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Carlton’s Walk in the Park.

