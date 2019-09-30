September 30, 2019 Tweet

Capt. Bradford Donald Smith, USNR 1940-2019

Brad Smith passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, September 25, 2019, after a courageous 18 year battle with cardiac disease. His wife, Stephanie, and hospice nurse John Steinman were by his side.

Brad was born in Denver, Colorado, on May 17, 1940, to Irene Wiggins Smith and Harold Smith. His dad owned newspapers, and the family relocated often. Brad lived his high school years in Blackfoot, Idaho, graduating from Blackfoot High School.

After graduation, Sen. Frank Church, (known as the environmental senator from Idaho) selected Brad to enter the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. In 1962, just prior to graduation from the Naval Academy, Brad was selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, the “Father of the Nuclear Navy,” to join the Navy’s nuclear operations and attend Nuclear Power School, then served for nine years on nuclear submarines.

Brad joined the Navy Reserves in 1971, serving 20 years. He also completed a Harvard University MBA in 1973. Brad served on the National Maritime Historical Society Board of Trustees. He loved sea history and supported education of students on the value of the sea and its story.

Brad is retired from Equitable Life Assurance Society.

Though he had many accomplishments, Brad entertained family and friends with his quick wit and clever sense of humor. He had a special place in his heart for Brandy, the little abused cocker spaniel he rescued and restored to good health and peace. They were a love duo.

Surviving are his wife, Stephanie Begley-Smith; from his first marriage, a devoted son, Robert Bradford Smith; brothers, Spencer Smith (Cherri) and Barry Smith (Judy); niece, Natalie Smith; nephews, Toby and Adam Smith (Chelsea); loving stepchildren, Mary Patricia McGovern, Frank J. Cuccia (Kathy) and Cathryn Mary Northen (Chris); and five step-grandchildren, Joseph Patrick, Robert James, Sarah Elizabeth (Travis), Holly Marie and Shannon Eileen.

The family would like to thank the Oregon Health & Science University Cardiology Congestive Heart Failure Team; the OHSU Personal Care Physicians Internist and OHSU Anti-Coagulant Clinic for providing medical excellence.

We are also very grateful to the Providence Newberg Hospice Team for their dedication and assistance by extending loving and invaluable comfort care and medical advice for Brad’s end of life. Providence Hospital Hospice chose Brad to be the Veteran of the Month, and held a party in his home on Sept. 20, 2019. Attending was the coordinator of the Band of Brothers, friends, Providence Hospice nurses, social worker, a photographer and reporter noting the event, and acting Executive Director of Brookdale/Hillside Stacey Trunecek. Also, the Vietnam Motorcycle Riders presented Brad with a Challenge Coin and Certificate.

If you wish donations in Brad’s name can be made to either of these institutions.

Plans will be announced for a celebration of life at St. James Catholic Church, McMinnville, Oregon. Arrangements are being made for Brad’s interment at the Naval Academy Cemetery and Columbarium, Annapolis, Maryland. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.