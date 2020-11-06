California fugitive located in Dayton

Sotero Garcia

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office took a California fugitive into custody Wednesday night in Dayton.

He was identified as Sotero Jose Garcia Garcia, 51. He was located at the Country View Manor manufacture home park, 1005 Ferry St.

Information was received from the U.S. Marshals Service regarding a warrant that had been issued out of San Diego County for Garcia and his possible whereabouts.

Sheriff's Capt. Chris Ray said he did not have any details regarding what led the Marshals to believe Garcia was at that location.

The warrant was issued for five counts of lascivious or lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old.

He is lodged in local custody on $1 million bail and will be returned to California at a later time.

“This was a federal warrant so I don’t know what their timeframe is for transport back to California,” Ray said.