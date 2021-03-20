Byron Lee Toliver 1957 - 2021

Byron Lee Toliver passed away peacefully March 20, 2021, in his home in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 63.

Byron was born December 18, 1957, in Dallas, Oregon, to parents Ethel and William Toliver. The youngest of six siblings, he lived his entire life in McMinnville, although work took him all over the United States. He met his wife Sherry in 1979, and they were married for 39 years.

Byron graduated from McMinnville High School in 1976, where he participated in football and track. To this date, his shot put record has not been beaten. Byron’s professional life was in excavation, road construction and he specialized in Wind Energy projects.

When not working, his passion was for family and fishing. He enjoyed sitting around the firepit listening to George Strait with his bulldogs.

Byron is survived by his wife; three children; and one grandchild: Stacy Toliver of McMinnville, Jake Toliver of Newberg, and Joe Toliver of Oklahoma City; and his grandson, Grayson Toliver-Gunther. He is also survived by his siblings, Edna Toliver, Karen Secrest, Bill Toliver, Joyce Krebs and Roger Toliver. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will be hosting an open house from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in their home for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to pacificnwbulldogrescue.org . To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com