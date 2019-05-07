Burn ban starts Thursday

With unseasonably high temperatures and strong winds expected later this week, the county fire chiefs have issued a burn ban that will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.

Wildfire season has gotten an early start this year, with no rainfall in the last two weeks, and rainfall amounts down nearly seven inches since October.

For more information about the burn ban, call the Amity Fire District business office at 503-835-2311. Before burning, always call the county fire line at 503-472-3344 to confirm whether burning is allowed that day.