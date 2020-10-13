Buckin’ to Texas Invite set

Events include mutton bustin’, calves, steers, bulls, peewee, junior and senior bareback, peewee, junior and senior saddle bronc, peewee, junior and senior barrels, peewee, junior and senior breakaway, peewee, junior and senior goats and a wild pony race.

The Buckin’ to Texas Invitational locks up 21 spots for 16 athletes competing in the Junior World Finals.

Entries are open October 7-17. Call-ins accepted at 503-515-4385.

The Invitational also includes live music by Ish Phoenix, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Concessions are available courtesy of Popsicle Express.

Tickets are $5 at the door; children six and under are free.