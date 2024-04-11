Bubba King and Lindsay Berschauer spar in first appearance

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Otis
Her signs are littering every major roadway in the county. Makes you wonder why she needs that many? It comes across as being desperate....and it's one of many reasons that voters that supported her in 2020 are now turning away.
treefarmer
Bubba King is a breath of fresh air. It appears to this voter that he will be a true public servant - someone who will represent ALL of us, not just deep pocket special interests and an extreme right wing agenda. I hope our citizens will study Ms. Berschauer's record and vote for change.
stargold
Otis's point about littering our roadways and neighborhoods reflects my view, too. These signs are popping up like weeds. Whether we support her or not, the clutter in our landscapes, unlike in large urban areas, is truly an eyesore. Maybe she doesn't yet understand the beauty we hold dear in our rural landscapes? Couldn't she wait until we are closer to the election?
Bleepbloop
One candidate runs on division. She only serves "her people" (aka her financial supporters and to a lesser extent her voters). She cares not about the long term health of the county, just her short term political wins.
The other candidate is apolitical. Someone that will listen to all sides of an issue. A person that wants to unite and do what's best for the county, both short term and long term.
I am not going to say who I am voting for, but his name rhymes with Kubba Bing.