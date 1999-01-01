Bruce John Carl - 1953 - 2018

Th fifth of 14 children, Bruce John Carl was born October 20, 1953, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, to Bernard and Genevieve Carl. He attended St. James Catholic School, then went on to McMinnville High School. He joined the Army from 1971 to 1974. He married the love of his life, Dumps Marie Meyers, in 1996. He worked with his dad for several years as a mason, then became a truck driver. Bruce loved watching NASCAR racing, playing cards, and various games with siblings and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Kathy and Nancy. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Honey of Klamath Falls; six brothers; five sisters; two step-daughters; four step-grandkids; and three step-great-grandkids. There will be a celebration of life at noon, January 11, at St. James Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited at 11:30, with a reception will follow.