Brenda Faye (Waterhouse) Bowman 1955 - 2023

Brenda Faye (Waterhouse) Bowman was born June 2, 1955, in Wenatchee, Washington. She was the only girl among her brother Robert and many cousins who helped run the family orchards, where she held her own.

Brenda moved to Coos Bay and met Alfie Roma Bowman. It is here where they started their family and together raised Stacy and Amber.

Brenda was a loyal employee. She began her work journey at Hallmark. After moving to McMinnville, Oregon, she happily gave many years to Oregon Stationers and then finally to Spirit Mountain Casino, working there from the day it opened until she retired.

Brenda was exceptionally talented. She was a painter, loved making macramé and sewing. With her family, she used to sculpt and paint chess pieces, as well as create many other art forms together using their hands.

She was an avid collector of beautiful things. From full pristine collections of Hallmark ornaments to pink Depression glass, all kept in excellent condition. She took such care in preserving her collections that she didn’t even play with her dolls when she was little; they are still in their original boxes alongside other incredible--still sealed--memorabilia.

Brenda was a dedicated wife and mother. She supported her husband, Roma, through his industrial accidents in Coos Bay and McMinnville; and again during and after his heart transplant. Her McMinnville community matched her graciousness and came together to support the family during this time, to the degree that they were able to put food on the table because of them. The family is forever grateful.

As a hands-on sports mom, Brenda helped with timing at swim meets as well as driving Stacy and Amber all over the Northwest to support them in swimming, running and singing competitions.

A sense of humor was not lost on Brenda. She loved to play pranks on her friends and co-workers. Of course, they would readily reciprocate. They are certainly having a ball now that they are together, and sharing laughs while recalling her shenanigans.

Her baby dog, Lucy, must be mentioned, as she was her best friend. Brenda loved to groom Lucy each night, placing a perfect bow atop her head. She also took great pleasure in prancing her around town.

Later in life, Brenda embraced traveling and adventures alongside her good friends, Pamela Jones and Janet Risseuw.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Alfie Roma Bowman (2006); daughter, Stacy Ward (2023); brother, Robert Waterhouse; father, Robert Waterhouse; mother, Nell Landers; and grandma, Violet Waterhouse (with whom she spent summers in Wenatchee); and many of her Bowman family for whom she cared so deeply.

Wonderful Brenda is survived by her daughter, Amber Bowman; grandchildren, Chance and Cassidy Atkinson, and Jayden and Kasen Ward; and son-in-law, Stephen Ward.

Thank you, friend Sheila Livesay, for assisting/tricking her at times when needed, on Amber’s behalf, over the last few months. Thank you, Cynthia Gailbtrath, Ron and Judy Hardy, for checking in and being her friends; she so appreciated you all.



No services are pending at this time. A family event will be planned at a much later date.