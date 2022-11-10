Bradley David Hyder 1959 - 2022

Bradley David Hyder died at his sister's home November 10, 2022, under a crisp, starry night sky, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Brad was born to Alice (Marcil) Hyder and Lawrence Hyder at Zaragoza Airbase, Spain. He grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, well-known in the community riding his bike around town and working in the family wood products, recycling and produce businesses.

Brad was a member of St. James Catholic Church and attended schools in McMinnville, including McMinnville High School, where he proudly served as the football team manager. Despite the daily bullying he was subjected to, Brad always maintained a kind heart and gentle spirit. Brad worked at Mid-Valley Workshop, Serendipity Ice Cream shop and provided janitorial service to Yamhill County Courthouse; he was frequently recognized for his exemplary work. Brad was active in Special Olympics, receiving many medals and awards for swimming, bowling, weightlifting and track. When Lawrence died in 2003, Alice and Brad relocated to Eugene to be close to family. Brad loved living in Eugene, working at Taco Bell, Sub Shop and his favorite, Food for Lane County. Brad took great pride in helping others and was very generous and kind. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and went on many outings to the Hult Center, casinos, Timberline, Monmouth to visit his cousin, Terry, wrestling, Winterhawks games, Globetrotters and his beloved Oregon Ducks. Brad was on the Autzen Stadium Jumbotron more than once with his infectious spirit.

Brad loved to travel and see new places: Hawaii, Mexico and Massachusetts were his favorite places, always with family and friends. He loved firetrucks and listening to his police scanner. Family was most important to Brad: he adored his nieces and nephews and each new baby arriving to the family. He loved family gatherings, chocolate fountains, deviled eggs, cigars, fireworks and laughing. Before Alice died in 2013, Brad was invaluable in helping with her care; she left Brad in charge of the family, which he took to heart. Brad lived his final years with Alfred and Serena Sukratham at their Adult Foster home; he considered them family, and they returned Brad's big heart and generous love. Our family is eternally grateful for Alfred and Serena's loving care and kindness. Everyone who knew Brad has a special story to tell; he loved everyone, pure love, gentle spirit, sweet soul. Brad is missed. Our hearts are broken. His legacy is eternal.

Brad is survived by his sister, Allison Hyder; brother, Scott Hyder; nieces, Denae, Kelsey, Makenna, Macey and Natalia; nephews, Ethan, Griffey, Noah, Abe, and Quinn; extended family in Monmouth, McMinnville and Massachusetts; and many friends.

A Funeral Mass with be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Eugene, with a celebration to follow. Burial at Willamette National Cemetery.

To honor Brad's giving spirit, big heart and years he worked at Food for Lane County (Foodforlanecounty.org) we will be collecting canned food donations at the service, or you can donate online.