Bodies of Karissa Fretwell, her son located west of Yamhill

File photo##Karissa and William Fretwell were reported missing in May from their Salem home.

The bodies of Karissa Fredwell, 25, and her 3-year-old son, William Fretwell II, both of Salem, have been located about 10 miles west of Yamhill, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Wolfe of Gaston has been charged in connection with the disappearance and the murder of both. He is William's biological father.

Ongoing and exhaustive efforts by detectives from the Salem Police Department and detectives from the sheriff's office Saturday led searchers to a very remote area.

The heavily wooded site was searched by members of the Yamhill County Search and Rescue Team, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Yamhill city police, McMinnville Fire Department, Washington County Search and Rescue,Salem Police Department, Oregon State Police, North Oregon Search and Rescue and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. The . They searched the area for about two hours before locating two bodies.

Recovered with the assistance of the Oregon State Crime Lab, the bodies were sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas for autopsies. On Sunday, they were positively identified.

Karissa’s cause of death was determined to be from a single gunshot to the head. Manner of death has been determined to be homicide. The cause and manner of the death of William have not been determined, pending additional testing.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Salem Police Departmentor by leaving information on the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-6050.