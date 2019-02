Bobby Melton Sr. - 1941 - 2019

Bobby Melton Sr. passed away February 4, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born April 6, 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy and married Patricia Davis in 1961. They raised their family in McMinnville and moved to Reno, Nevada, in 1985, living there until returning to McMinnville in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons, Bobby Jr., Darren and Ronald; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Melba Shipp.