Bobbie Jean Clindaniel 1938 - 2021

Bobbie Jean Clindaniel passed away of natural causes on July 12, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon.

The only child of Inez and Dewey Lynn, Bobbie was born June 22, 1938, in North Carolina. She went on to marry Lloyd Rosenbalm, and they had two children, Lloyd “Jay” Rodenbalm Jr. and Lori Rosenbalm. She later remarried William E. Clindaniel, and they had one daughter, Cheryl Clindaniel.

Bobbie spent her early childhood years in Eastern Oregon and lived the majority of her life in McMinnville. She also lived in Florida, California and Texas, where Cheryl was born. Bobbie enjoyed cooking, dancing, going to the casino and watching old westerns with John Wayne. She had many jobs throughout the years, but her most proud was working as a Realtor, and bartending and cooking at the Blue Moon. She was extremely devoted to her family and ALWAYS put others' needs in front of her own.



Bobbie leaves behind her three children, Cheryl, Jay and Lori; and her six grandchildren, Brandon, Stephanie, Justin, Nicolas, Kylie and Kloe. She also had a great-granddaughter, Jennifer Roebuck.

She will be deeply missed.



No services will be held per her wishes. If you would like to donate, please give to the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.

