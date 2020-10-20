Bicyclist struck; motorist charged

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
Why was he released? Is that the procedure we can expect here in Yamhill County where you can gravely hurt a child and still be free until your eventual day in court?! I hope not and I have to question as to whether or not young John Joseph Kemp poses a threat or not? Should we take that chance?
TTT
Covid is the answer Hibb. He never went to jail but rather was cited and released from the scene. The jail will only accept certain level offenders at this time so the streets are filled with people who before Covid would have been in jail.