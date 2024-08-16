By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 16, 2024 Tweet

Beyond Backpacks program provides school supplies

More than 900 students will receive school supplies this month from Beyond Backpacks, a nonprofit program that has been helping Yamhill County students for more than 20 years.

Maria Mihm, president of the volunteer-led Beyond Backpacks, said 909 students from around the county are signed up for this year’s giveaway. They will collect supplies at two sites, one on Saturday in McMinnville and the other in Newberg.

Businesses and individuals donate the supplies, including backpacks in all sorts of designs, pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks, scissors — anything students will need for the start of school.

School counselors and social service agencies recommend the recipients, who signed up via the internet. Signups are closed for this year.

One of the most important aspects of Beyond Backpacks is that children get to choose their own backs and other items from the selection available. That gives students a feeling of ownership, Mihm said; they take care of their supplies and can show them off to classmates, saying “I picked out this one.”

“They get to shop like everyone else,” she said.

The recipients might not be able to do so otherwise, or if they did, their families would have to use funds that could otherwise go to rent or food, she said.

In addition to giving away backpacks and supplies, the Beyond Backpacks collection day also offers items provided by partners, Mihm said.

Juliette’s House, the Yamhill County child abuse intervention center, will be on hand with stuffed toys. McMinnville Lions Club will provide water bottles. The McMinnville Kiwanis Club will give out shoes.

In addition, she said, families at the McMinnville site will be referred to the Nazarene Church on the Hill clothing giveaway program.

Beyond Backpacks grew out of an effort originally called Operation Backpack in which churches and community members participated. By 2008, it was providing supplies for 500 or more children a year.

The community has been generous in providing supplies, Mihm said, although this year “donations have been a little slow.”

Beyond Backpacks will be leaving its donation boxes up through early September in an effort to collect additional items for school resource rooms around the county.

Boxes can be found at First Federal and Citizens Bank locations, the McMinnville Aquatic Center and several other places. All the sites are listed on the nonprofit organization’s website, beyondbackpacks.org.

Monetary donations also can be made via the website.