Beverly Louise Phillips 1929 - 2020

Beverly Louise Phillips of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Beverly was born January 6, 1929, in Fargo, North Dakota. In the 1940s, her family moved to Bend, Oregon, where she attended high school and enjoyed snowshoeing and skiing. She attended Marylhurst College for one year, then married Leonard Garrett and they moved to McMinnville in 1956. Beverly and Leonard had three children, a daughter who died as a child, and two sons. They were divorced in 1969 and, even though she was a single mother raising two sons, she remembered the subsequent years as full of great times for her and her boys. And she fondly remembered her Bridge matches with a regular group of longtime friends!

Beverly met her second husband, Warren Phillips, in 1981, when she applied for a job in one of his shops, the Fashion Bar. Not only was she hired, she ended up marrying her boss, and then managed their high-end dress shops in McMinnville and Hillsboro. She enjoyed buying clothes for the stores and selling them to their satisfied clients. In 1999, Beverly and Warren retired and moved to McMinnville after having spent a number of years in Hillsboro. They bought a house on the golf course where she enjoyed gardening, and from where they regularly traveled to vacation homes at Cascade Head and Crooked River Ranch.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Bradley (Mary) and Kelly Jon (Sharon); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill Annette; and her husband, Warren Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at St. James Cemetery, McMinnville, Oregon. Macy & Son Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.