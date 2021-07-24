Beverly Dixon 1937 - 2021

Beverly Dixon was born in San Francisco, California. She was the oldest of three children born to Mary and Jason Gordon. She died peacefully in her sleep with her beloved husband of 36 years, Max, by her side. She is survived by three children; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

When Beverly was a child, she was diagnosed with polio. Fortunately, she was able to recover from this debilitating disease and learned to walk again. However, in her early 50s, post-polio symptoms began to occur, limiting her ability to walk and move without considerable support. Despite the tremendous impact polio had on her health, Beverly continued to appreciate the joy and beauty in life. She was fond of music, especially symphonies and show tunes. When health permitted, she loved traveling, the arts, interior design and landscape painting. Beverly also had a fondness for animals; she adored and doted on her three dogs. Most of the time you would find her devoted pups sitting by her side at home. Although we have been devastated by her death, we will feel her presence as the morning light illuminates her paintings, when we see wild daisies in a field, hear Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” or are in a room surrounded by warm golden colors; she will be always with us in our thoughts and in our hearts.

“Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.” Rumi

Beverly Dixon’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church, First and Cowls, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.