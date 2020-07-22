Bessie Louise Beck 1947 - 2020

Bessie Louise Beck passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on July 22, 2020. She was 73 years old. She was born June 27, 1947, in Warsaw, Missouri. Her parents were Leona and Harvey Long and Joe Beck.

Bessie's early years were lived in Missouri, moving to Oregon with her mother and four younger siblings around the age of 13. She came from a large blended family with a total of 15 siblings. Bessie married Roger Munford in 1963 and had Tamara Dawn Munford in December of 1964. Although the marriage didn’t last, she remained close with the Munford family. Bessie fell in love with and married Gary Lewers. Together they had three children. They welcomed their daughter, Monica, in 1970, followed by Eric in 1972, and Timothy in 1975. Sadly, their marriage did not last, but they were friends until the end.

Bessie worked at a variety of places through the years, including Imperial Fabrics, Tommy’s Restaurant, the Safari Motel and FirCrest. For a time she was the owner of the Yamhill Cafe, where she and her daughter Monica worked side by side. She loved to cook and the locals loved her brand of down-home cooking.

Most of her time was devoted to her family. She was the caregiver for her mother the last years of her mother’s life, and nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren. She loved camping, rummaging through book stores, and yard sales. Her favorite place was the beach, and she would go whenever she could. She adored Hawaii from her first visit, where she fell in love with snorkeling even though she did not swim. She had such a sense of fun and had a great sense of humor. In addition to cooking and caring for others, Bessie also loved to crochet and sew. She blessed her extended family with her projects.

Bessie is survived by her three children, Monica (Thomas) Radke, Eric Lewers and Timothy (Jessica ) Lewers; her grandchildren, Chealsi, Jordan (Jody), Christian, Mikael, Robert, Austin, Maddie, Jackson, Bryson, Jamie, Jessie, Riley and Jess. Bessie is survived by her siblings, Luke, Mike, Retta, Shiela and Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joe Beck; and her daughter, Tammy Munford.

Bessie was an amazing person, an incredible mother and grandmother. She filled our lives with love and joy. She will be deeply missed.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11801 N.E. Modaffari Rd, Carlton, for anyone wanting to spend time with the family and share memories. We will be social distancing, so please bring a mask.