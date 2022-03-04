Berschauer threatens to sue recall organizers

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Rotwang
Good on her. I hope that she wins.
Jean
Whomever smelt it, dealt it....and SYC has a giant can of Glade at the ready. VOTE YES!
Lulu
She certainly knows her lawsuits.
Ajax
Berschauer is doing nothing for Yamhill county except spreading her unique brand of toxicity and wasting taxpayer dollars. It's time for her to leave whether she wants to go or not.
Tyler C
I for one cannot wait to vote YES to recall Berschauer. The sooner we get her away from government, the sooner we can start focusing on helping the county instead of these goofy culture war battles she is obsessed with.
Joel R
And the middle school food fight in the cafeteria goes on.....