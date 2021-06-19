Basketball recap: Mac boys end six-game skid; Willamina boys clinch conference title; Dayton girls blow out Blanchet Catholic

HILLSBORO – With Wednesday’s dominant 74-57 win at Century, the McMinnville boys basketball team erased its six-game losing streak.

Three Grizzlies scored in double-figures against the Jaguars, led by Terrin Seibel’s 21 points on 8-14 shooting. Seibel added seven assists to his game-high 21 points.

Brandon Bomberger scored 19 points, hit five three-pointers and dished six assists. Cody Dauterman contributed 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Bomberger led Mac with 16 points and five assists during Monday’s 83-55 loss to non-conference foe Cleveland. Seibel added 13 points and Zach Donahoo had 12.

Mac (3-9, 2-8 Pacific) plays at rival Newberg tonight at 7:15.

Willamina 40, Warrenton 37 (boys)

WARRENTON – Willamina’s locked up its first league title since 2005 with a thrilling 40-37 triumph over second-place Warrenton during Wednesday’s Coastal Range League matchup. The Bulldogs avenged their lone league blemish – a 44-42 loss to the Warriors earlier in the season – with Wednesday’s conference championship-clinching performance.

Facing nerves and inexperience, the Bulldogs fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter.

Daniel Portugal hit back-to-back three-pointers to ignite the Willamina offense.

Warrenton left senior forward Antonio Hernandez open most of the contest, but he made the Warriors pay in the third period.

Hernandez drilled two straight treys to put the Bulldogs up 27-20 with four minutes left in the third.

Leading by 10 with 3:48 remaining, the ‘Dogs’ inexperience reared its ugly head again.

Warrenton climbed to within three and had possession of the ball with 12 seconds left.

Kaleb Cruickshank saved the day for the Willamina faithful with a steal.

Kaleb Floyd led the ‘Dogs with 12 points, Hernandez added 11 and Cohen Heller finished with eight.

Willamina finished its league schedule with four consecutive wins, three by single digits.

The Bulldogs (9-2, 7-1 Coastal) play at Santiam Christian tonight at 6 in a non-league contest.

Dayton 41, Blanchet Catholic 10 (girls)

SALEM – The Pirates blew out Blanchet Catholic 41-10 during Wednesday’s PacWest Conference action.

Dayton has now won four of its past five games to tie Amity for second place in league. The two rivals meet tonight at 5:30 to settle which school will finish runner-up to league-leading Yamhill-Carlton.

Renika Oliveira paced the Pirates with a game-high 24 points against the Cavaliers. Subby Harvel and Konstance Albright both chipped in four points.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

McMinnville 51, Century 28 (girls)

Dayton 59, Blanchet Catholic 27 (boys)

Salem Academy 52, Sheridan 29 (girls)

Clatskanie 63, Willamina 38 (girls)

Salem Academy 82, Sheridan 18 (boys)