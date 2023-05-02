Barry L. Bender 1951 - 2023

It is with great sadness that I announce that we have lost a great friend and twin brother, Barry L. Bender, on February 9, 2023. His last words were full of love and optimism, thinking of the many friends he made over the years starting in McMinnville, Oregon, and parts of Oregon, and then to Bakersfield, California. We would like to celebrate his life on August 2, 2023, in McMinnville. Details to follow.

Many thanks to all of you who have expressed your feelings of love and condolence. You all were very important to him. Barry is survived by his two children, Morgan and Baleigh; granddaughter, Sahara; myself, Larry; my wife, Martine; our two children, Camille and Paul; and their children, Gemma, William, and Eloise. Please join us once the location has been set. We look forward to seeing you all.



I have also just lost my loving mom, Roberta Joy Bender. She passed on May 9, 2023. She lived a long, joyful life of 95 years, beginning in Idaho on November 19, 1927. We will celebrate her life at the same time with that of Barry’s.