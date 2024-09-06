Barium Cup fundraiser taking signups

The tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 13. Individuals or teams need to register by Monday at 503-435-6592 or the WVCF website, willamettevalleycancerfoundation.org.

Golfers will play 18 holes of golf at Michelbook Country Club. Box lunches and a barbecue dinner will be included, along with games and prizes.

Cost is $175 per individual or $675 per team.

Proceeds go to the cancer foundation, headquartered at the cancer center at Willamette Valley Medical Center. The nonprofit foundation helps cancer patients with non-medical needs, such as travel expenses for treatment, rent, utilities and food.